Recent hike in property appraisal? Nueces County Chief Appraiser Ronnie Canales weighs in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Fred Tallman, a Flour Bluff resident was luckier than others who recently received their property appraisals from Nueces County.

"Mine actually came down about forty thousand dollars," Tallman said.

KRIS 6 News asked Nueces County Chief Appraiser, Ramiro "Ronnie" Canales why some are wondering why their valuation shot up if no repairs or improvements were made to their home.

"The reason for that is because we deal with sales. And it’s not because you did something or you didn’t do something to your house. We look at the too, but the simple reason is, the neighborhood that you’re in has a lot of other properties and that’s what affects your value," Canales said.

Canales adds that you can ask the appraisal office how they arrived at that exact valuation.

"What the appraiser will do, what he or she will do, is show you or give you the information. [Here’s] a list of all the properties that we used to arrive at that value that we got on the increase," Canales said.

He also said these increases are not limited to Nueces County.

"Other parts of the state are going through the same thing. Property values have increased, 10, 20 to 30 percent," Canales said.

So what can be done about these hikes for some?

Just bring proper information. Now if you don’t have the proper information, you can ask the appraiser, what else do you need? The appraiser will tell you do you think you can get a document of so and so. We also try to work with you as much as we can. We also try an advise you for the information that we need. If you can give us the proper information 99% of the time you’re going to get what you want," Canales said.

The appraisal district will hold the first of three workshops for all in Nueces County who would like to protest their property valuation at the Flour Bluff High School cafeteria on Saturday, April 20. from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Canales said the deadline to protest your appraisal is July 2024.

