Parker Pool reopens after $550,000 renovation project

A long-awaited renovation project for Parker Pool has finally reached completion, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony held this afternoon.

The pool's journey began in 2013 when the city decided to close the facility on Graham Road near Waldron due to budget cuts. A group called "Coastal Bend Friends of Aquatics" stepped in to keep the pool open.

Last year, Nueces County Precinct Four funded the $550,000 renovation project, which includes new outdoor furniture, ADA-compliant bathrooms, a renovated concession stand, new paint and striping, and a brand-new pump room.

"This was a major overhaul of a very, very old pool. But we did it very efficiently and it's worked out very well and so we think most of those maintenance issues now be very, very low and they used to be very, very high," Brent Chesney said.

Parker Pool will open Saturday for the Memorial Day weekend. It closes after Monday but will re-open for the summer the following weekend.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

