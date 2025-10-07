Major power outage reported in Flour Bluff, nearly 5,000 customers without power

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Nearly 5,000 AEP Texas customers are currently without power following a transmission outage that occurred Tuesday morning, according to company officials.

Those power outages have been reported in Flour Bluff from the JFK Causeway all the way past Yorktown Boulevard.

Omar Lopez, Director of Corporate Communications for AEP Texas, confirmed the outage began at 10:24 a.m. and is affecting customers across the service area.

He said crews were en route to assess and address the situation and the company would provide more updates as more information became available.

The cause of the transmission outage has not yet been determined.

Work crews and dispatchers are working to restore power as soon as possible. An estimated time on AEP's website states power should be restored by 12:30 p.m.

If you are without power, you can check the status by going here.

AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines: