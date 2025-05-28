Local artist creates Flour Bluff's new photo destination

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A mural stretching the length of a football field has transformed a once-blank brick wall along Waldron Road in Flour Bluff into a vibrant celebration of community identity.

Local muralist Danny DeLeon has spent nearly a month creating the 320-foot artwork that showcases iconic Flour Bluff symbols including the Hornet mascot, ESD2, and elements of coastal life.

"Sea life because we're right by the water on the island the speckled trout the spoonbill was like a really big favorite I'm actually gonna be doing Lou Diamond Phillips right here there's actually I kind of drew him out already," DeLeon said.

The project represents DeLeon's largest work to date, far exceeding his previous 100-foot pieces. Working alone, he has dedicated about 25 hours weekly for nearly a month to complete the project.

Tony Jaramillo

"I wanted to kind of appeal more to these people out here because they never really had a big piece like this. I kind of want them to be like, 'let's go to the wall!'" DeLeon said.

Community response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many residents stopping by to express their appreciation. Even high school seniors have visited to take pictures with the artwork.

Tony Jaramillo

"Yeah, I've had a lot of people come by and show me love, man. It's keeping me going. It's been good man, it's been great!" DeLeon said.

Using UV-protected spray paint and clear coating to withstand the coastal environment, DeLeon expects the mural to last for years. He plans to maintain it himself since he lives in the area.

Tony Jaramillo

"I hope that the people of Flour Bluff really appreciate it. I appreciate them for coming by and giving me love, so thank you," DeLeon said.

DeLeon expects to put the final touches on the wall by the end of the week.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

