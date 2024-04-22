KRIS6 interviews both candidates for Constable Precinct 2 ahead of their runoff election in May

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Both incumbent Constable Jason McCahan and challenger Mike Boucher gave us their responses to identical questions throughout the interviews.

Question: What specific accomplishments or initiatives do you believe distinguish your candidacy and qualify you for the role?

"Well, obviously I’m in the chair. So that’s a big plus, but over the years, we’ve implemented the mental health program. So we were able to get for the first time in Nueces County, the Constable office to have mental health officers in our offices and respond throughout the county," McCahan said.

"We’ll I’m going to be a full-time constable. And I will be in the office and I will have an open-door policy. You can walk in there and talk to me any time you got a problem," Boucher said.

Question: Can you talk me about some of the goals that you have in mind?

"I’m more in line with streamlining the civil process. Serving the papers and speeding that process up. I’d like to see them do a little more law enforcement, especially around the schools. Truancy. I’m going to be in the schools. And I want them to feel comfortable with us going around there. If they have issues they need to come to us and we’ll address them together," Boucher said.

Run Off Election for Constable - Precinct 2 - Mike Boucher Interview

"First we’d like to make our reserve pool bigger so we can have more reserve officers to facilitate all the high school after-school activities. So if they need help with security or anything in the school zones, anything like that, we have the ability to augment their police force and help them with ours," McCahan said.

Run Off Election for Constable - Precinct 2 - Jason McCahan Interview

Lastly, we asked the candidates why Precinct 2 should vote for them.

"Well I’m going to bring the integrity back to the office. I think there’s a lot of things we can improve on. Social media especially, talking with the constituents and letting them know there’s somebody in the office that cares. And I’m going be there even if I have to work weekends. I’ll be in that office. Ill be in up there if you need to talk to me," Boucher said.

"I think I’ve proven myself. 1 as a good leader, two as fiscally responsible for the taxpayer's money. Every year we’ve come in under budget what we get allotted. We are good stewards of our community," McCahan said.

Early voting for Constable Precinct 2 will take place from May 20. to May 24. The election day for this race is on Tuesday, May 28.

You can watch McCahan's and Boucher's full, unedited interviews here.

