Hundreds of power outages reported in the Coastal Bend area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Several power outages in the Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, and Padre Island areas have left over 700 customers without power on Wednesday morning.

Power outages have also been reported in our southern region, including Sinton, Kingsville, Duval County, Premont, and Calallen.

Crews are working to restore the power, which could take several hours. If you are without power, you can check the status by going here.

AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines: