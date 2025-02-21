H-E-B surprises Flour Bluff Elementary teacher with Excellence in Education Award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, Feb. 19, H-E-B made a special visit to Flour Bluff Elementary School to surprise a teacher with a $1,000 donation to the school as part of their Excellence in Education Awards.

Fourth-grade teacher Marissa Flores was selected as one of the 50 semi-finalists among teachers, principals and counselors across Texas.

Marissa hopes the funds can go towards the Flour Bluff ISD Wetlands.

"I always try to put any grant money that I get into our Flour Bluff ISD wetlands. we have a very special wetlands where students get to go learn about, ecology and habitats and all kinds of life and plant life, animal, and plant forms over there. So, if I'm able to win the $25,000 grant for the school, I'm hoping all that money goes to the school at the wetlands," Flores said.

In total, more than $400,000 will be given away by H-E-B in an effort to give back to the community through education.