Flour Bluff students take High School sports streaming to new heights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The students who work in the press box at the Flour Bluff High School stadium are the reason thousands of Flour Bluff fans are able to tune in to watch football.

“It’s a lot of preparation from everybody involved," Jake Ruffo, a student in the program, said. "But it works like clockwork every single week. It’s just great teamwork all around.”

“It’s really cool how we can do our own thing because it makes it feel ours," fellow student Brannon Chapman said.

Tony Jaramillo Studends Jake Ruffo and Brannon Chapman

These two are just several of the students who make up the Flour Bluff sports information program, which is 100% student-led. Their teamwork and dedication ensure viewers never miss the action.

“It’s really amazing because it’s not just for parents who can’t drive out, but even for home games we record for grandparents who are not in Corpus,” student Leann Leos-Gonzalez said.

“I think it’s really incredible because we’re kind of the people behind it," student Claire Chapman added.

Tony Jaramillo Claire Chapman and Leann Leos-Gonzalez operate the cameras

Each student has their own responsibilities, but they work together to ensure the final product is seamless.

“It’s very rewarding. When I do good, the stream does good,"

student Landon Smith said. "People can get their livestream, hear our wonderful commentators, and watch the game.”

Tony Jaramillo Student Landon Smith

Their most-viewed stream this season reached nearly 50,000 viewers. What started as a small class has evolved into a vital resource for the community.

“We started kind of bare-boned. We’ve grown to where our community relies on our kids to produce a Friday night football product for them,” program sponsor Bob Chapman said.

Tony Jaramillo Bob Chapman, sponsor for Flour Bluff Sports Information

Tyler Bills, a former student, noted that, “It went from a classroom of about 20 kids to three classrooms now.”

Tony Jaramillo Tyler Bills, Former student and now on staff at FB ISD

From commentators to behind-the-scenes crew, everyone fits into the puzzle, bringing the game to life.

“Whenever I get that shot, it almost feels like I got the touchdown. It’s kind of like a rush of adrenaline,” former student Gabriel Chesney said.

For Allison Weslie, it’s about being part of the moment.

“Getting to see their reactions on the sidelines and being part of it all is really fun,” she said.

Tony Jaramillo Gabriel Chesney and Allison Weslie

These students aren’t just streaming football. They cover other sports in the district, showing how their program supports the entire Flour Bluff community.

Flour Bluff will be streaming their next game vs Smithson Valley on here.

