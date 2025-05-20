CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A construction site on Waldron Road near Graham Road is causing problems for Flour Bluff residents as sand piled up to 22 inches high in one backyard and blowing into neighboring properties.

Flour Bluff residents battle construction site sand blowing into neighborhood

Kory Horton, who visits the affected neighborhood on Amber Drive, said residents have been dealing with sand blowing from the adjacent construction site onto their yards and into the air.

"It's just a health hazard. She [homeowner] doesn't come out because she mows the yard and the sand was blowing up and she's breathing that in. Got dust all over the vehicles. You can tell it's scratching some of the vehicles, but it's sandblasting, basically. It's like a desert," Horton said.

The problem extends beyond property damage to health concerns for residents like Rose Llanes, who lives across the street.

"I have asthma and it's real bad. I see like smoke of sand all over. Sometimes we're sitting down outside and we have to go in," Llanes said.

When KRIS6 News the site, the contractor was present but refused to be interviewed and asked not to be recorded.

"Communicating with them has been difficult, as you may have seen," Horton said.

According to city code Article 14-801, windblown dust, soil or sand must be contained on construction sites. The code states that blowing soil is a "detriment to the environment, a peril to traffic, and a hazard to the respiratory health of the people."

KRIS6 News did not immediately receive a response from the city.

The contractor agreed to remove all the sand and install a silt fence to control the blowing sand on the property.

It remains unclear whether the silt fence will be built along the entire neighborhood's fence line.

