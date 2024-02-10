Flour Bluff man says dangerous neighbor dog got loose, killed his cat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Flour Bluff man shared a gruesome video with KRIS 6 News of the moment before his cat attacked and killed by what he says are his neighbors aggressive dogs.

The Flour Bluff resident described how he felt after he learned his cat was killed by the dogs. "It made me really angry, and once the anger kind of settled away, it just devastated me," said the man.

The man said this screenshot shows the neighbor and the dogs owner attempting to break up the brutal killing of the cat.

The man now grieving the loss of his cat, said he and two of his other neighbors near Turtle Cove Park complained to the city and filed reports. Corpus Christi Animal Care Services has confirmed that there are multiple affidavits filed against the homeowner's dog citing aggressive behavior.

The cat's owner said he was told someone would come look out to investigate withing 72 hours of his call but said Animal Care Services did not show up until about the fourth day.

"So the 72 hours hours which was Monday, nobody showed up. Called animal control again they said that it had been dispatched, but they couldn’t give me a time frame," the man said.

Animal Care Services Interim Program Manager Miguel Escobar told KRIS 6 News that he couldn’t confirm the Flour Bluff resident was promised a response in 72 hours. He said the city has calls all over the city but strive to treat every call with urgency.

"So we try to make every single call a priority. That being said we are also servicing calls throughout the entirety of the city," Escobar said. "And we are a 24/7 operation. So we have officers on call during the nights. And we have the majority of our staff during the day to get to any of the calls we receive."

Animal Care Services confirmed that the owner of the dogs was fined in January for her dogs not having their rabies shot or a microchip, which is in violation of Chapter 6Animal Care Services ordinance.

Escobar stated Animal Care Services takes any threat to the public with animals seriously and urges residents who have aggressive dogs in their neighborhoods to fill out the dangerous/aggressive dog affadavit to help the city remove those animals.

"[We take that] extremely serious. That’s why we urge the public when the definitions and descriptions are fit for the dangerous and aggressive dog stipulations within the city ordinance. That the affidavit is filed immediately," Escobar said.

The Flour Bluff man told KRIS 6 News he is also concerned to see his neighbor now uses a wooden bed headboard and a cinder block to help keep her dogs inside her yard.

"I think they're very dangerous, I mean seeing them chase me, the owners can say that they're nice, they might be nice to her. But seeing them chase me, it literally scared the crap out of me. And I go back to thinking of kids playing outside and those dogs— something happening to a kid is something I definitely don't want to see," the resident said.

