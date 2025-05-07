Flour Bluff ISD to hold special board meeting following its bond election

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District's recent bond election resulted in all three of its propositions passing, bringing improvements to aging facilities and boosting morale among staff.

"When you're here every day and you're visiting with our teachers and our staff and all of our staff, you know, our custodians, our bus drivers, our food nutrition, you know, just the sense of pride that they had and the morale boost that they had to know this community supports them," said Superintendent Chris Steinbruck.

One program benefiting from the bond is Tango Flight, where students build an actual airplane. The program currently operates in a building constructed in the 1950s.

"My understanding is that we're hopefully going to build a whole new CTE career and technical education center. That sounds like a great idea," said instructor Caleb Harris.

The Tango Flight instructor noted the current limitations of their facilities.

"So classes like ours will hopefully no longer be in old weight rooms," said Harris.

Among the biggest items in the bond is replacing the aging utility plant which powers the HVAC system for the district. The bond also includes infrastructure improvements, expanded spaces for skilled trades and ROTC, and renovations to Hornet Stadium.

Athletic fields will also get turf installed, addressing a competitive disadvantage the district currently faces.

"All of our schools that we're competing against. They're able to get right back on their turf and we're not because we have natural grass," said Steinbruck.

Before any work can begin, there are still details to finalize at a special board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 13.

"We're having a specially called board meeting next Tuesday to

canvas the election and then get our financial adviser here to be able to give the board all the details on our next steps," said Steinbruck.

The superintendent plans to continue the district's transparent approach by holding walk and talk tours once construction begins on the various projects.

