Flour Bluff students being checked by medics after possible leak on school bus

KRIS 6 News
Paramedics were called to Flour Bluff ISD to check on a group of students who smelled gasoline fumes while in a bus on their way to school.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Mar 01, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Paramedics are evaluating students who began complaining about an odd smell on a school bus in Flour Bluff.

According to Flour Bluff ISD's Executive Director Kristen Bily, a group of about seven students who were picked up on Padre Island Friday morning were on their way to school when they began smelling gasoline .

"There may have been a small leak. They (fumes) were coming in from a window," Bily said. At that point, a school bus driver stopped and the district sent another school bus to pick up the children. As a precaution, EMS was called to Flour Bluff Intermediate School to meet the students and make sure everyone was okay.

Bily said at this point, everything appears to be okay.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you more information on this situation as soon as it becomes available.

