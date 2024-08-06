Flour Bluff ISD provides moral jump-start for staff with health and wellness convocation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Superintendent of Flour Bluff ISD, Chris Steinbruck, along with the rest of school leaders, planned something unique for their teachers on Tuesday.

The district held a health and wellness fair to boost the teacher's spirits before the start of the school year.

"Being a teacher today is tough but they're making a difference in the world. [And]

letting our teachers how much we appreciate them and how they need to take care of themselves in order to be able to serve our kids," Steinbruck said.

One high school teacher neighborhood news reporter Tony Jaramillo spoke with, was incredibly glad to be in attendance for the fair.

"We have so much spirit, it's awesome! It's setting the bar for happiness. Which is going to trickle to the students and they're going to be happy too," said Rachel Johnson.

Which is exactly what Superintendent Steinbruck is the outcome the district hoped for.

"To hear that gives me goosebumps because that was the goal," Steinbruck said.

This will be Steinbruck's first full year as superintendent after taking over as interim superintendent in October of last year. Before that, he served as the Athletic Director/Head football coach for Flour Bluff for 10 years. Tony Jaramillo asked him what stuck out to him from last school year.

"We finished the year strong. If you look at our success finishing 12th out of 252 class 5A schools in the UIL is a testament to the hard work of our teachers, coaches, and directors," Steinbruck said.

Flour Bluff graduate and now UIL Athletic Director Ray Zepeda, was in attendance as the keynote speaker for the event and gave a word for Flour Bluff parents.

"What really starts here changes the world. I got a great education here. They can trust that this is a great school district for their students and it's going to lead to great things in their future," Zepeda said.

The first day of school for Flour Bluff ISD is on August 14.

