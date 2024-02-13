Flour Bluff intersection to be closed for two days to continue water tower construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Council member for District 4, Dan Suckley, explained that the city will temporarily shut down the intersection at Flour Bluff Drive and Division Road to continue working on the new water tower in Flour Bluff. He mentioned how crucial it is to have the new tower.

"It’s providing better water and redundancy to our water system. That's a brand-new water tower. We have an old, outdated water tower in Flour Bluff," said Suckley.

So, how far down Flour Bluff does the closure stretch?

"It’ll only be closed from that section of Don Patricio to Purdue," Suckley said.

Suckley added that the closure should be fairly short-lived.

"They’re hoping to have it concluded by the end of the following day, the 15th, and then they’ll ask the subcontractor who does the barricading equipment to come remove their equipment. So I would hope by the end of Friday (16th), weather permitting, we’re back to a wide open Flour Bluff Drive," said Suckley.

We also spoke to Karri Davis, co-owner of Avitech, a business at the intersection. She said because the closure will only last two days, it isn’t a major inconvenience.

"Well, it’ll make it a little more difficult for the guys who come in the morning and leave for their jobs. But nothing crazy,"

