Dominate Flour Bluff NJROTC team seeking 25th state championship in 30 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rocky Hulse is the senior NJROTC instructor for Flour Bluff High school. He put the dominance of Flour Bluff's history into perspective.

"We have accumulated 24 state championships. So this year we’re looking for number 25 out of 30 years. No other ROTC in the country has done that," Said Hulse.

Hulse added that he couldn't even name the other schools that have won the rest of the state championships.

He credits the student's ability to go through rigorous training with their workouts beginning at 6 am. He also mentioned the student's belief in the program.

"So these kids are dedicated to the program, they have bought into the “home of champions.” That’s what Flour Bluff’s nickname is if you will," said Hulse.

Hulse added while the students train hard physically, he and other instructors ensure that the students take their academics seriously as well.

"But we also demand high academic standards. No pass, no play," said Hulse.

Hulse said the military culture and support from the community in the coastal bend is also key.

"We have a large military presence here at the school. A lot of the students from the active duty personnel at the base attend Flour Bluff and they bring that military culture into our program," said Hulse.

Hulse said the program builds leaders and one of its current leaders recently made history.

Hannah Holbrooks is the first female Armed Drill Team Commander.

"I was really really excited when I first got it," said Holbrooks.

And said she’s developed tremendously in the 4 years in ROTC.

"I’ve grown a lot from when I first started. My freshman year when I was in ROTC class I would just sit there in the back and just kind of be real quiet. Now I find myself preparing for drill meets, answering people's questions, helping people out," said Holbrooks.

Another leader in ROTC said while the butterflies of competing on the big stage never go away, she is confident in her team being able to fill the case with one more trophy.

"I’m very confident coming into this state competition. Because knowing that we dominated last year [and] coming in with the same principals and understanding of drill and the military formulations and regulations, I'm very confident," said Perez.

The state championship will take place from Feburary 22-24 at Texas A&M College Station.

