Crews worked to extinguish apartment fire on SPID near Oso Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Fire crews are working to extinguish an apartment fire in Flour Bluff.

According to the Corpus Christi Fire Department, the fire broke out at the complex at the 93000 block of SPID near the Oso Bay around 7:30 a.m.

A lot of first responders are on the scene and they are urging people to avoid the area.

Witnesses posted photos on social media of smoke coming from the building and fire coming from an apartment unit.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 for more updates.

