Corpus Christi award-winning film editor set to release short film in August, submits film to Angel Studios

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Andres Hernandez is an award-winning film editor from Corpus Christi. The former Head of Production at Rock City Church turned filmmaker explained the premise of the film, "Before We Begin".

"The story itself follows a young adult girl who must confront her religious past and consider the decisions of her future when her boyfriend of a year or so has converted to Christianity," Hernandez said.

This is the first time Hernandez has directed a film. The filmmaker said being the director and having his hand in different parts of the film helped the storyline.

"I can bring this kind of value to the audience because I wrote, directed it and was heavily involved in the editing process. Like there's no loss of translation when you do it that way," Hernandez said.

But he said this was not a one-man project.

"I think I had a crew of about 8 or so people on set. But behind the scenes, my wife was integral in making the story," Hernandez said.

The crew included two students and a professor from TAMUCC and there were also some industry professionals.

"I also had actor and producer Corin Nemec guide me and coach me through directing the first time actors," the filmmaker said.

One of Hernandez's goal is to grow the film scene in Corpus Christi.

"There's a lot of beautiful locations to shoot in. And I'm not just talking about the Bay or the beach. I'm talking other locations around the city. You don't have to just got to LA, or Georgia, or New York to shoot your films. You can do a lot with what you have if you care to look around," Hernandez said.

Hernandez has submitted his short film to Angel Studios in hopes of becoming a full length movie. Hernandez said even if the studio doesn't pick it up, he said the feature film is in the works and the short film will release on August 2 on the movie's Facebook page.

