City worked on property owned by MVR Construction, city said they own the right-of-way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This sandy terrain is on what is called a “paper street, " a street that exists on a map but has not yet been physically constructed. Corpus Christi city crews were spotted here about a week ago, working near land owned by a developer, but why?

David Loeb is a former Corpus Christi councilman and Planning Commissioner. He was confused after seeing this since-deleted Facebook post that showed city crew trucks working on that paper street.

"I’ve never heard of the city doing something like that before," he said.

Jason Alvarez, Assistant Public Works Director for the city, said the city owns the right-of-way on the property. "We went to take a look at it to see whose property it was. Is it another property owner, or is it city property? So there's a small swatch is actually dedicated to the city," Alvarez said.

The surrounding area is owned by MVR Construction, and Loeb argues that this still isn't right.

"The city has an ordinance that makes property owners responsible for maintaining the right-of-way in terms of landscaping and things like that," he said.

The city remained adamant it is their responsibility since the vegitation was on the right-of-way and said that this ordinance deals with solid waste only.

"I don't understand how you would do that on a lot where the legality or the necessity of the city doing it is dubious. There are thousands upon thousands of homes and businesses next to a city street that has not been well maintained," Loeb said.

KRIS6 News asked Public Works how they prioritized this specific case.

"We got a phone call. They were complaining about the surrounding neighbors complaining about overgrown vegetation on their property."

An answer, Loeb questioned.

"There's a fence on one of the ends. So I don't know. I mean, who called?"

KRIS6 News reached out to MVR Construction, the property owner, but the company declined to comment.

