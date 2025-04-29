City council to vote on demolition of Flour Bluff water tank

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi wants to move forward with a big project in Flour Bluff.

Tuesday, City Council will vote to award a contract for the demolition of the elevated water storage tank.

The million-gallon tank was built in the 70s and has already been replaced by a new 3-million-gallon tank.

It costs just over $216,000 to tear down the tank.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!