Busking the Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On most days, you can find Jonathan Carmony on his stage at the intersection of SPID and Waldron Road. Showtime is between 5-7 p.m.

That's when he plays his guitar and sings songs he writes himself. Instead of applause, passing drivers honk and cheer him on.

Carmony explained what inspired him to start performing.

"It all started when I gained 200 pounds. I figured, you know what, I just need to get out there and lose some weight. And I decided to play at the intersection and since then everybody liked it," Carmony said.

Not only is Jonathan a talented musician, he also works at a nearby McDonald’s where he also shows his talent. He just won employee of the month for the second time in his 6-year career.

"You should never hide your autism. You need to come out and say that you’re special needs, you have autism and you want to show people I can do this because I have autism," Carmony said.

Roger Chavez, Jonathan’s manager, explained what kind of employee Jonathan is.

"He’s very dependable, reliable, and gets the job done and he’s very helpful," Chavez said.

Carmony had a message for others who may be on the autistic spectrum.

"Hey, I’m not just some ordinary singer. I'm a special needs singer actually, basically someone who has autism. And I mix that in to tell people, that it’s not just a disability, think of it as an ability. You chase your dreams, you go do whatever you want. Don’t ever let somebody tell you, “no you can’t." Carmony said.

Carmony said he will be playing at the corner of SPID and Waldron for many years to come.

