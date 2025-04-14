First Look: HALO-Flight reveals its newest helicopter equipped with monitoring system

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — HALO-Flight is celebrating a significant milestone as it rolls out its newest aircraft, N361HF, one of the first to have GPMS International’s Foresight MX Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS).

With this new technology, HALO-Flight has become the first Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) operator in the United States. HALO-Flight unveiled the newest Bell 407GXi during a private media event Monday morning.

"This significant investment in the HUMS system underscores our unwavering commitment to aviation safety. With the installation of this system across the HALO fleet, we aim to enhance our safety programs, improve maintenance efficiency, and significantly reduce unscheduled maintenance and out-of-service time," stated officials from HALO-Flight.

Advanced technological features include equipping operators with detailed flight data analysis, enabling early fault detection, and offering actionable insights to enhance fleet performance.

HALO-Flight is hosting its 32nd annual Flights of Angels Golf Tournament, presented by Flint Hills Resources, at the NorthShore Country Club on Monday, May 5, 2025.

"Teams of four will hit the course for a day of fun, friendly competition and great food for a great cause! Funds raised benefit your South Texas nonprofit emergency air ambulance service, HALO-Flight," added officials.