First Community Bank warns against potential "love scams" this Valentines Day

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, with some lovebirds getting more than just flowers and chocolate.

First Community Bank of Corpus Christi is advising caution - not against love - but against "love scams." These online scams target individuals on dating apps, social media sites, and other websites by using fake profiles to exploit them financially.

“Romance scams are a heartbreaking reality for many,” Operations Manager JoAnn Pinkerton said. “We want to ensure our community knows the warning signs and takes steps to protect themselves from falling victim.”

Warning signs of love scams include:



Requests for money

Inconsistent details

Rapid declarations of love

Excuses to avoid meeting in person

First Community Bank advised several ways to neutralize any attempts at being victimized by a love scam, including:

Verifying their identity

Being skeptical of unusual requests

Trust your instincts

For those who have fallen victim to a love scam, report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

