Fire crews battle house fire on Sullivan St near Clarkwood Rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Crews with the Annaville Fire Department and the Corpus Christi Fire Department battled a house fire on Sullivan Street Thursday morning.

Firefighters, along with Corpus Christi police, responded to a house on the 200 block of Sullivan Street near Clarkwood Road around 10:45 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

"It was a house with a small fire. Crews made entry and extinguished. They used about 20 gallons of water. No injuries to citizens," said Assistant Chief Bill Belyeu with the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Bill Belyeu with the Corpus Christi Fire Department said one firefighter twisted his ankle, but he is recovering swiftly from the minor injury.

According to neighbors, the house was vacant, but they would occasionally see a man enter it. Two dogs were inside the house at the time of the fire, and one of the dogs died while emergency crews revived the other pup.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

City officials from the water department said it took firefighters a while to extinguish the fire because the water pressure from the fire hydrant was very low due to a possible leak.

