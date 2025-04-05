Festival de Mariachi en la Isla shows all out for its 5th year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year marked the fifth annual Festival de Mariachi en la Isla.

The event has expanded to a five-day celebration. Saturday was the fourth day of the festival. Middle schools and high schools from across the Coastal Bend had the chance to open up the show.

Los Mariachis Estrellitas from Grant and Browne Middle School was just one of the schools that showcased their talent. Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, festival committee founder, says Mariachi is still very present in this generation.

“It is real music and also it’s preserving the culture and showcasing the musicians’ talents,” Montalvo-Hamid said. “The vocal range, the different instruments, you know, it’s really incredible what these kids can do.”

The festival featured live mariachi performances from Los Galleros, food trucks, and local vendors. The festival’s last day is Sunday. Organizers say Festival de Mariachi en la Isla is already set for next year’s festivities.

