Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

Festival de Mariachi en la Isla shows all out for its 5th year

Schools from across the Coastal Bend showcased their talent at the festival
Screenshot 2025-04-05 at 3.01.12 PM.png
Naidy Escobar
Screenshot 2025-04-05 at 3.01.12 PM.png
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year marked the fifth annual Festival de Mariachi en la Isla.

The event has expanded to a five-day celebration. Saturday was the fourth day of the festival. Middle schools and high schools from across the Coastal Bend had the chance to open up the show.

Los Mariachis Estrellitas from Grant and Browne Middle School was just one of the schools that showcased their talent. Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, festival committee founder, says Mariachi is still very present in this generation.

“It is real music and also it’s preserving the culture and showcasing the musicians’ talents,” Montalvo-Hamid said. “The vocal range, the different instruments, you know, it’s really incredible what these kids can do.”

The festival featured live mariachi performances from Los Galleros, food trucks, and local vendors. The festival’s last day is Sunday. Organizers say Festival de Mariachi en la Isla is already set for next year’s festivities.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SUNRISE SHOUTOUTS