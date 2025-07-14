Federal government increases forever stamp prices

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're mailing something soon, get ready. The Federal Government has increased the price of stamps again.

Senior U.S. Postal Service Representative Marti Johnson confirmed over the weekend that the price of forever stamps is increasing from 73 to 78 cents, a five-cent increase.

The price jump went into effect Sunday.

USPS said the price adjustments are needed in accordance with its Delivering for America 10-year plan, adding that its prices remain among the most affordable in the world.

The USPS also wrote in a release that the changes are expected to increase mailing service product prices by around 7%.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!