Fatal auto-pedestrian crash on FM 665 remains under investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Farm Market 665 near Driscoll on March 8.

According to Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory, at approximately 4:20 a.m., an unidentified Hispanic male was traveling westbound on Farm to Market 665 near mile marker 554 on foot.

"This section of FM 665 is unlit, and the weather was foggy. A 2018 Dodge Charger driven by John Lopez (20) of Corpus Christi was westbound on FM 665. It struck the unidentified pedestrian walking in the roadway," said Sgt Mallory.

The male victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, officials
say.

Lopez briefly left the scene but returned with his parents and was negative for alcohol. The unidentified male was taken to the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office; identification is pending," added Sgt Mallory.

The deadly crash remains under investigation by Troopers from the Corpus Christi Highway Patrol Office.

