Family searches for justice after puppy was killed in their own backyard

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family’s worst fear has come true, their two month old puppy was found bleeding right their backyard, but they suspect the puppy was actually killed by a neighbor.

“Kids were in the living room watching TV, playing video games and I, all of a sudden, heard my dog crying and yelping,” Koda Cloud said.

On Wednesday night, Cloud walked out his back door to find his two-month old-puppy, Mufasa, laying on the steps, bleeding from his head.

After finding a ride to VCA Oso Creek Animal Hospital, he learned what had happened and called his wife to tell her.

“Thought it was just a dog attack and they went and took emergency X-rays and they found a bullet that went through his eye ball,” Cloud said.

“To this day, I feel like I failed Mufasa. Like, I didn’t do enough to protect my dogs,” Elizabeth Peterson said, Clouds wife.

Soon after, Mufasa had to be put down.

When the family returned to their Lawnview Street home, they started piecing together what happened. They found bullets from a pellet gun in their backyard and assumed it came from their neighbor who’s harassed them and their five other dogs for weeks.

“The big dogs they have welts and it looks like our labradoodle, he’s a gentle giant…looks like he has pellet wounds all down his sides and might have one lodged under the skin,” Cloud said.

They sid this neighbor has had problems with many people on the block. He has repeatedly called the police on the family for loud noises from their motorcycles, dogs barking or music.

“The cops came. They were like your music’s not even loud. Like, you're good you just have a Karen neighbor,” Peterson said.

The day after Mufasa died, a family friend tried speaking to the neighbor to resolve the issue before pressing charges.

“He did not want to talk to us," Jeremiah Hall said. "He said, this is what we get, this is what we deserve. We are a nuisance neighbors. He doesn’t want us in his property. He continued to take video footage of us.”

The family plans to have Mufasa cremated so they can still bring him home.

However, paying the near $500 bill to put down Mufasa, was an added problem.

“We overdrew our bank account, to get him put to sleep. Like, our car payment is due today….No dog deserves this, nobody. Nothing deserves that its cruelty and he just suffered,” Peterson said.

W knocked on the neighbors door to ask him about the incident, but there was no answer.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services confirmed an investigation is underway into the death of Mufasa. Animal Cruelty can be deemed a felony in the State of Texas.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.