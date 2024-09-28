Family of Robb Elementary victim Maite Rodriguez hosts beach cleanup

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The family of one of the victims of the Uvalde tragedy gathered volunteers for a beach cleanup in honor of her, and for a good cause.

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez of Uvalde, Texas, died on May 24, 2022 at the age of 10 in the Uvalde school shooting.

This was the second annual beach clean-up in her honor. The event started at 8 a.m. and ended around noon on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Many volunteers from Laredo, San Antonio and the Corpus Christi community gathered at Padre Balli Park. Starbucks donated coffee for those attending, and hot dogs were also given out.

Special shirts, provided by Maite's family, will also be available to those who attend the event.

All proceeds for the event go towards the Maite Yuleana Rodriguez Endowed Scholarship at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi for Marine Biology. Maite's dream was that she wanted to go to TAMU-CC for college and study to become a marine biologist when she grew up.

Maite's mother was at the event, and said she is so proud of her daughter for making a difference in the lives of future marine biologists.

“I’m so proud of her, she is still making waves and a difference. She still made it to TAMUCC, not in the way she wanted to, but she still made it," Ana Coronado, the mother of Maite Yuleana Rodriguez said. "I am making sure to help her along the way. I’m so proud of her because this is helping future marine biologists and I am just so proud of her."

Coronado said she is hoping to have a third annual beach cleanup next year.