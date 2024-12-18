Families receive dozens of gifts during Salvation Army Angel Tree Distribution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's the season of giving but it's an even more special time for those receiving. Making sure no child goes without is what the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend is doing this season in partnership with neighbors in the community for their annual Angel Tree Distribution.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, families flowed into the facility located at 1802 Buford Street, anticipating Santa’s early arrival this year.

“The families that we are helping, they’ll come to us and they’ll mention ‘Well I have to choose between paying my bills or buying Christmas gifts,' and so that is a burden than we want to take away. Especially, it’s for the children," Salvation Army Development Manager Monica Barrera said.

From bikes to basketballs, Barbie accessories and scooters, parents of more than 900 children across the Coastal Bend gathered bags, bags, and more bags to take home.

“Everybody deserves to celebrate Christmas, just any little holiday, we deserve to be united as a community," Angel Tree recipient Isdarely “Izzy” Garcia said.

Garcia was able to fill her trunk with toys for her two children this year, something she says as a child, she was not able to have for herself.

“I was that kid feeling left out of Christmas and it’s okay, it happens, but you don’t want someone else to feel that way," Garcia said. "That little moment when you see them happy, it makes you feel like, ya know what, there are good people out there.”

The Salvation Army began planning the Angel Tree Distribution back in September. In addition to gifts, families were also given gift cards to H-E-B grocery store. They will only be able to purchase food items with the card.

“Having to pinch pennies and having to do everything we need to do to survive, basically, it’s (a) blessing," Angel Tree recipient Jason Ovallel said. "People who donated, I want to thank you immensely. If it wasn’t for the generosity of the citizens like you, we wouldn’t be able to have a Christmas.”

If you are interested in participating in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Distributionnext year, reach out to their office for more details.

