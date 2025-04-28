Fallen officers honored at Texas Police Officers Memorial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the Corpus Christi Police Department traveled to Austin Saturday to participate in the 2025 Texas Police Officers Memorial.

Officer Kyle Hicks and Officer Vicente Ortiz were inducted into the Wall of Honor Memorial.

The wall has over 2,000 Texas law enforcement officers that have died in the line of duty.

In a Facebook post, CCPD said it was a "profound honor" to participate in the ceremony that honors Texas officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

