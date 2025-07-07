Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

Expect delays as northbound lanes of traffic switch to the new Harbor Bridge

Crosstown Expressway traffic
Manny Venegas/ KRIS 6 News
Crosstown Expressway traffic
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Drivers near the Harbor Bridge area should prepare for detours and delays as crews work to open the northbound lanes of the new bridge.

The transition began Sunday night with partial lane closures on the old Harbor Bridge. By Monday morning, a section of northbound Crosstown was completely shut down.

All northbound traffic is currently being detoured at the Agnes/Laredo exit while crews complete the final preparations.

The closure is expected to continue through early Tuesday morning when the new Harbor Bridge northbound lanes will finally open to traffic.

Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time until the transition is complete.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connecting the Coast