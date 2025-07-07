Expect delays as northbound lanes of traffic switch to the new Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Drivers near the Harbor Bridge area should prepare for detours and delays as crews work to open the northbound lanes of the new bridge.

The transition began Sunday night with partial lane closures on the old Harbor Bridge. By Monday morning, a section of northbound Crosstown was completely shut down.

All northbound traffic is currently being detoured at the Agnes/Laredo exit while crews complete the final preparations.

The closure is expected to continue through early Tuesday morning when the new Harbor Bridge northbound lanes will finally open to traffic.

Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time until the transition is complete.

