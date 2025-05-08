Excitement Builds as new middle schools near completion in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District board members as well as KRIS 6 received their first glimpse of the brand new Hamlin and Lexington Middle School campuses.

Construction is ongoing— But from our glimpse of the new facilities. Students will have quite a few new additions to look forward to.

The new and improved campuses will include a brand new fine arts facility, new gymnasium, and much more.

School officials said they are excited for these new facilities.

"We had the opportunity with our board members to tour the campus and kind of see the progress that Fulton has done so far. We were able to see some classrooms, the front office area, the gym, the fine arts area, so I'm very excited. It's coming albong really nicely," Stevie Rae-Garcia, Principal of Lexington Middle School said.

Garcia, a longtime educator in the district, says anticipation is growing as the team prepares to welcome students this August. Sixth grade orientation is already set for later in May.

Hamlin Middle School Bridget LamoureuxPrincipal told KRIS 6 News, They hope to complete consturction on the campus by the end of july.

