CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Coffee lovers will have a new option for getting their cup of joe here in Corpus Christi.

Joe Escobedo/ KRIS 6 News

If you have driven down the highway near Weber Road, then you've probably seen the newest Starbucks being built at 3900 S Padre Island Dr., Suite 201. According to a Starbucks spokesperson, the new location is set to open in Summer 2026.

Joe Escobedo/KRIS 6 News

The single-story building will include a dine-in area, an outdoor patio, and a drive-thru.