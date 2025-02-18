WEATHER BLOG: Everything you need to know about the upcoming February arctic blast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An arctic cold front will push into South Texas around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season.

"The National Weather Service forecasts a strong Canadian cold front will move into the area Tuesday night with very cold air filtering behind," stated city officials.

Wednesday night through Thursday morning will bring dangerous wind chills and freezing temperatures, with temperatures at or below freezing and wind chills (feel-like temperature) approaching the mid-20s.

"The City has protocols in place to ensure proper and safe City services, such as public safety, roads, water and wastewater, and animal care," added city officials.

The City will also provide an overnight emergency refuge center for those in need. All residents in the Coastal Bend should take this time to protect the four Ps: People, Pets, Property, and Plants.

According to KRIS 6 Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber, there is little chance of precipitation. Watch Stefanie Lauber's recent Facebook live, where she provides valuable tips for the frigid weather coming to our area.

Here are some additional resources you could use for the upcoming cold snap:

AEP Texas/Electricity

If you lose electricity to your home, please call AEP Texas at 1-866-223-8508 to report the outage. To report hazards or for general inquiries, please call 1-877-373-4858.

To check the status of a power outage, click here.

Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center

The City will activate one Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center at the Corpus Christi Gym located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway. The Refuge Center will run continuously from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20. The City will provide meals, snacks and drinks.

(CCRTA will provide free transportation to and from the Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday through 11:00 p.m.

"Riders can take a dedicated bus from the N. Staples Street bus station across from City Hall to the front door of the Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center," stated city officials.

Or, a rider can take Route 15 to the Carroll High School bus stop at the Saratoga and Kostoryz intersection. From there, CCRTA has a dedicated shuttle that transports riders to the front door of the Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center. According to city leaders, both CCRTA services will continue until 11:00 p.m.

Riders using either CCRTA service can bring their pets as long as they are secured. For more information, go to https://www.ccrta.org.

Donations and Volunteers

The Refuge Center is not staffed for donation and volunteer management. For those wishing to donate items or volunteer during this cold weather event, the City recommends that you contact the following local agencies:

Good Samaritan Rescue Mission, (361) 883-6195

Mission 911, (361) 882-0911

Mother Teresa Shelter, (361) 883-7372

Timon’s Ministries, (361) 937-6196

The Free Store Corpus Christi, (361) 319-0933

Corpus Christi Metro Ministries, (361) 887-0151

Residents are reminded that all City Public Libraries and Senior Centers are available during regular operating hours for those seeking warmth.

Here is the list of locations and hours of operation:

Police Department

The Corpus Christi Police Department will also provide transportation to daytime warming centers, the Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center, or homeless shelters. To arrange transport, call CCPD Non-Emergency Police at (361) 886-2600.

Animal Care Services

Per City Ordinance, pets must be brought indoors if the “feel-like” temperature falls below 32° degrees. Corpus Christi Animal Care Services will have Animal Care Officers on patrol and staff at the facility continuously, Tuesday through Thursday, to respond to calls on pets without shelter.

Officers will educate owners about cold weather and proper care of their pets.

If needed, ACS will take the appropriate action for pets under challenging circumstances where their well-being is jeopardized.

During regular business hours, call the Customer Call Center at 3-1-1 to place a call for service for an officer to respond to a pet in need. After hours, call CCPD Non-Emergency Police at (361) 886-2600.

Corpus Christi International Airport

Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) wants to remind travelers to monitor their flight status and prepare for possible delays. CCIA will post flight delays and cancellations on its flight information screen at www.flyccia.com.

"It is highly recommended that you download the app for your respective airline to receive the most current and up-to-date flight status and easily rebook a flight without coming to the airport," stated city officials.

The City recommends these tips for protecting your property:

Fire Department:

The Corpus Christi Fire Department urges residents to be careful when heating their homes.

Inspect all heating equipment before use.

Make sure all space heaters are clean and dust-free.

Choose UL-approved electric space heaters with automatic shut-off or tip-over safety features.

Never run extension cords under rugs or carpets.

If using extension cords, ensure they are the proper size and length.

Follow the manufacturer's instructions on using alternate heating devices safely and take time to prepare and inspect the heating equipment before using it.

Exercise extreme caution when using space heaters, kitchen stoves, firepits, or generators to warm homes.

Never use charcoal grills or other fuel-burning devices indoors since they produce carbon monoxide and can cause structure fires.

Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace batteries regularly.

Keep a close eye on children and pets when using space heaters.

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from furniture and other flammable items.

Always turn heaters off when leaving home.

Corpus Christi Water:

Corpus Christi Water (CCW) is taking necessary precautions to ensure water services are not impacted by cold weather. With freezing conditions expected, CCW recommends the following tips to protect pipes, plants, and property.

Indoors:

Wrap all exposed pipes outside or in unheated home areas, like your garage, with foam insulation, towels, or pool noodles.

Remove the garden hose from outside faucets and insulate them with a Styrofoam cover, rags, or paper.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate below the sinks.

Dripping pipes is NOT recommended unless you cannot wrap your pipes sufficiently or have sufficient heat in your home to protect your plumbing system.

If your home loses power, is not well-insulated, or has no heating, allow one internal faucet–the furthest from the main shut-off valve–to drip every few seconds during the coldest temperatures to protect your plumbing system.

Outdoors:

Cover vents around the foundation of your home.

Insulate backflow devices.

Cover and insulate all pool equipment and in-ground valve boxes.

Know where the water cut-off valve is located and how to use it. Applying oil, such as WD-40, to the cut-off valve before operating it can prevent the valve from breaking.

Mulch or cover outdoor plants with straw, blankets, or cardboard.

To prevent heat loss from plant containers, push outdoor pots together and wrap the bases with a blanket.

Don't worry if plant leaves wilt; they protect themselves against the cold by dehydrating themselves. Given time, most will perk back up.

If you see damage from frost in your plants (black or purple flaccid leaves or stems), particularly on woody perennials, wait until the spring to prune so as not to shear off healthy tissue.

Check for water leaks twice a day. Walk around your home and listen for running water. If you find a leak, shut off the water until repairs can be made.

Gas Service:

City gas customers who need assistance with lighting heaters or furnace pilot lights can call the City’s 3-1-1 Call Center.

