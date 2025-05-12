Emergency Responders recognized at CCFD awards ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department held an awards ceremony Friday to recognize emergency responders who demonstrated outstanding work in the line of duty.

Among those honored was a group of first responders who saved the life of Quinn Supnet, a Gregory-Portland baseball player who became unresponsive after a brutal collision with another player during a game in March.

"It got to the point where CPR was needed and there was no questions asked you just get to work and try to keep him here. Thankfully we were able to keep him here. Thanks to the help from his aunt, CCFD, and the paramedics that were here," said Alex Benavides with CCFD.

Supnet has made a full recovery, according to officials.

Benavides received the 'Citizens Lifesaving Award' for his part in answering the call.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

