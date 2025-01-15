Duval County resident sentenced to prison for sexual exploitation of a child

A Duval County resident has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after admitting to child abuse, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

32-year-old Oscar Luis Saenz Jr. pleaded guilty on Sept. 26, 2024.

The investigation, conducted by the Duval County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations, began when authorities discovered Saenz participating in chat rooms with discussions of child sexual assault material (CSAM). Saenz claimed he had recently sexually abused a child, and sent a video of himself sexually abusing a young child on Aug. 28, 2023. Law enforcement arrested him that same day.

After his arrest, Saenz admitted he had produced the video. Law enforcement also later discovered roughly 100 files containing CSAM on his phone, the release stated.

At the hearing, which was presided by U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos, the court also heard additional information, including testimony from the mother of the victim on the impact Saenz’ actions had on the family. The severity of the offense and the age of the victim were contributing factors to Saenz's sentence.

Saenz was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to a known victim and will serve the rest of his life on supervised release following his prison term. He will have to comply with requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet, as well as register as a sex offender.

Saenz will remain in custody upon being transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

