Drivers urged to use caution as freezing rain leads to icy roads in some parts of the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety discourage drivers from traveling in Tuesday morning's icy conditions.

According to Rickey Dailey with the Texas Department of Transportation, no road closures are reported at this time.

"However we do have ice in some areas. There has ice reported on US 181 on the Nueces Bay Causeway and also on the 181 fly-over in Gregory that's headed towards Taft. Snow and ice has been reported in Karnes and Goliad County," said Rickey Dailey of TXDOT.

Dailey says the Harbor Bridge is clear and open, as well as the JFK Causeway.

"We are urging people to drive with caution because of the possible snow and ice," added Dailey.

