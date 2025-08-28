Driscoll Middle School unveils new gym

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special unveiling took place at Robert Driscoll Middle School on Wednesday, Aug. 27. It was for its brand-new gymnasium, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate it.

The newest addition is part of the 2022 bond election.

Kris 6 News caught up with Principal Christopher Hall. He says the new space will help the volleyball and basketball teams practice without any schedule conflicts.

"Trying to get those practices in could become a practice nightmare for our coaches and athletes," Hall said. "So, hopefully with this new gym, it will alleviate some of those issues."

Students that spoke with Principal Hall say they are happy and thankful for the new gym. Principal Hall would also like to thank members of the community who helped pass the 2022 bond election for all students at Robert Driscoll Middle School.

