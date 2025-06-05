Driscoll Children's Hospital unveils expansion of pediatric heart center in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A $100 million expansion of a state-of-the-art children's heart center has opened at Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi.

The hospital unveiled its newest heart center expansion today, featuring 35 new cardiac intensive care unit (ICU) beds and two new operating rooms.

The center will provide life-saving care to children with heart problems, like 1-year-old Conrad, who was born without the left side of his heart. Conrad has already undergone three open-heart surgeries.

"Children like Conrad unless they are treated immediately are not going to survive after they are born so to be able to have our new facilities and to be able to help children like Conrad allows us to help these children with these critically ill problems - who otherwise there is no hope for them," Dr. Stephen Langley, Medical Director and Chief of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery said.

Conrad's mother, Jessica, says she couldn't be happier with the

care she received at Driscoll Children's Hospital, as they helped save Conrad's life.

"At first, it was very scary. It's very scary to hear that your baby

has to have three open-heart surgeries. But, we couldn't be happier with the care we received here at Driscoll," said Jessica.

Jessica says she is thankful for the care her son has received at Driscoll Children's Hospital and reports that Conrad is now catching up to his twin sister.

