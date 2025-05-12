Driscoll Children's Hospital nurses recognized, Nurse of the Year named

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital, in partnership with Principle Auto, honored 12 nurses with a special lunch Monday in recognition of their exceptional care and compassion.

The nurses were all nominees for the DAISY Award, a nationwide program that recognizes extraordinary nurses for their compassionate care.

Ashley Rodriguez, who works in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), was named "Nurse of the Year" and received a brand-new BMW as her prize.

"I'm still in shock. I do what I do because I love it. I wouldn't do anything else," said Rodriguez.

The DAISY Award celebrates nurses who go above and beyond in their care for patients and families.

