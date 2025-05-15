DPS urges drivers to follow 'Move Over or Slow Down' law to protect roadside drivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every time a Texas DPS Highway Patrol Trooper pulls a driver over, the shoulder of the highway becomes their temporary office and a dangerous one. That’s why law enforcement officials across the state are encouraging drivers to follow the 'Move Over or Slow Down Law'. The law isn't just for law enforcement, it's for all drivers.

Initially passed in 2003 with support from TxDOT, the law requires drivers to move over or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when passing another vehicle (with flashing emergency lights).

“Moving over is a simple task that you as a driver can do. It’s about of defensive driving," DPS Trooper, Victoria Cosme, said.

On Wednesday, Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott, went on a ride along with DPS Sergeant Rob Mallory to understand the dangers on the road.

Since 2017, there have been 142 crashes involving DPS vehicles due to drivers failing to move over or slow down. At least 42 troopers have been injured and two were killed.

“It’s something we’re tired of seeing and we’re trying to be safe out here," Cosme said. "We’re trying to keep the community safe, it’s what we’re out here to do. We’re not trying to harp on people and make your day bad, but at the end of the day, we also have family and friends that we want to see come home and we want to come home to.”

In the Coastal Bend, two crashes have happened recently, emphasizing that this issue is not confined to big cities or high-speed interstates.

“It’s not a good feeling when they’re going 75 miles per hour right by your window,” Trooper David De Hoyos added.

The law doesn’t only apply to law enforcement.

“It could be a tow truck, a city worker, it could be the maintenance people for the electric co-ops, fire trucks, EMS," Cosme said.

Ignoring this law could result in a ticket and hefty fines up to $1,250. That's for the first offense and if no one is hurt. However, if someone is injured or killed, drivers could face a fine of up to $4,000 and jail time.

“It just comes down to being distracted behind the wheel and not paying attention,” Mallory mentioned.

