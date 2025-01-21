Dozens gather for 39th annual MLK Commemorate March and Celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday, Jan. 20 was a day of remembrance for millions across the country, including dozens in Corpus Christi, as they recognized Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community members from all walks of life began the 39th Annual MLK Commemorate March and Celebration at the Nueces County Courthouse.

Despite the frigid weather, many say nothing could have stopped them from recognizing Dr. King’s mission at least 60 years later.

“Just because service was important to Dr. King and Dr. King was important to us as people of color, we came out here today to honor him and to honor our community and uplift our community through service," Dr. Jaishree Ellis, President of the Delta Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated said.

City officials, members of the Dr. H. Boyd Hall NAACP of Corpus Christi, and other leaders of our community joined in the march to show their support for Dr. King's message and dream.

Many held signs and others even wore them as they marched.

“This [sign] is my contribution, this is my tool. I wouldn’t be where I am today, if it wasn’t for the sacrifices," marchgoer Walter Rives said.

The many messages shared signify a standard of justice and equality, but not only just in the form of signs held, but in the songs heard through the streets. All of the trials and challenges endured many years ago are being remembered as catalyst of freedom for future generations.

“They dealt with water hoses, they dealt with dogs being sicked on them. They dealt with all kinds of conditions," Nikela Pradier, President of the Corpus Christi Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated said. "It’s not out of question for people to brave a little cold just to be able to say how much carrying his dream and his legacy means.

The march ended at the Church of the Good Shepherd and followed with a ceremony, encouraging the community to never forget the sacrifices, leadership, and tenacity of Dr. King.

Many neighbors attending Monday's event said they will continue upholding Dr. King's legacy and fighting for the freedom of all.

