Dozens gather at Omni Hotel for annual Hector P. Garcia Legacy Luncheon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, Dec. 24, dozens gathered at the Omni Hotel for the annual Dr. Hector P. Garcia legacy luncheon.

The event was held in honor of the late civil rights leader, it also raised money for scholarships and healthcare services for those in need.

This year, a special announcement was made. The works and collections of Dr. Hector P. Garcia will be moved to a building in Downtown Corpus Christi For neighbors to observe and to learn more about Dr. Garcia's life.

"I think that a foundation named after him we are not only to promote him but to follow in his footsteps," Dr. Garcia's daughter Cecilia Garcia-Akres said. "Awarding scholarships, helping people with their healthcare, funding fellowship students to get their degrees. We're really following in what he wanted and that's why we continue."

The building, which is located on the corner of Chaparral and Lomax will be open to the public on the third Wednesday in September, also known as Hector P. Garcia Day.