Winners announced for Mayor’s Sparkling Christmas Lights Contest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Downtown Management District (CCDMD) announced the 2024 Mayor’s Sparkling Christmas Lights Contest winners.

According to organizers, the event was initiated to encourage businesses to test their decorating skills and decorate their storefronts for a chance to win cash prizes.

Roughly 26 downtown businesses participated in the contest, decorating their storefronts throughout November and leading up to December’s First Friday ArtWalk on December 6. A panel of VIP guest judges took to the downtown streets in a Blue Shore Pedal Lounge to take a look at the decorations and pick the winners.

"Thanks to the generous support from the AEP Foundation, we are proud to say there are $13,500 total cash prizes that 15 businesses won," stated Danilea Campos, PR for Corpus Christi Downtown Management District.

The winners are as follows:



