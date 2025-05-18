Two men injured in Downtown early morning shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two men are in stable condition after being shot during an early morning incident near downtown Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers responded to a local hospital around 4:40 a.m. after two men arrived with gunshot wounds. Both victims are currently in stable condition.

Preliminary evidence indicates the shooting happened while members of different car clubs were gathered near 100 N. Shoreline Blvd.

For reasons still under investigation, gunfire erupted among the individuals.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPD detectives at 361-886-2840. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.