Tipping Culture: Consumers reaching a tipping point on what's fair, expected or too much

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tip was once a simple way to say 'thank you', a nod of appreciation for good service. However, some people believe tipping has shifted from a kind gesture to more of an expectation.

From coffee shop counters to self-service kiosks, more people are being prompted to tip in places they never expected. It's a trend that's sparking debate about where to draw the line.

“You just do a transaction and you’re automatically asked to tip, it’s something I don’t fully do,” consumer, Gabriel Luera, said.

And he’s not alone.

As businesses roll out digital payment systems with automatic tip prompts, some customers said they’re feeling pressured to tip, even without receiving traditional service. The term “tip fatigue” has emerged to describe the growing resentment among consumers who feel obligated to tip in increasingly casual settings.

“Tip shaming is real,” said David Munoz, another consumer.

According to research, at least 30% of consumers said they feel obligated to tip, even as inflation and the rising cost of living stretch their budgets thin. American Express reports the current standard tip rate falls between 15% and 20%, but consumers like Luera believe tipping should remain a choice, not a requirement.

“I do believe in full-service restaurants" Luera said."If I have a waitress or a waiter who’s doing a great job or just serving me, then of course I’m going to leave a tip regardless,” Luera said. “The tip depends on the service.”

That sentiment is shared by many who still support tipping, but want to do so on their own terms. Many believe if you receive a service, whether you enjoyed it or not, it's a nice gesture to show appreciation to the person assisting you.

Some businesses are encouraging more tipping by adding tips directly into their pricing.

Downtown Corpus Christi barber, Trestin Garcia, said he adjusted his prices at The Official Cuts Barber Studio to reflect the tip he would expect, essentially paying himself upfront.

“Back then when I used to charge $35 or $40 a haircut, that’s what I desired as a tip,” Garcia said. “So I’m basically tipping myself within the price.”

Garcia added if he did not make that price adjustment, he wouldn't be able to pocket enough to pay for rising supplies.

For restaurant servers, like Benjamin Schulte, who has been in the service industry for at least eight years, tips aren’t a bonus — they’re his livelihood.

“It’s very important, it’s my full wage,” Schulte said. “I make $2.13 an hour. Most of that doesn’t even cover the taxes that they take off my check.”

While consumers continue to debate where tipping is appropriate, service workers say the stakes are high. For them, it’s not just gratitude, it’s survival.

As the culture around tipping continues to evolve, so do questions about fairness, expectations, and who’s responsible for paying service workers a living wage.

In the U.S., tipping etiquette requires you tip at restaurants, with 15% generally being the minimum amount to tip without being offensive. You’ll also want to tip bartenders, taxi drivers (rideshare services), hair stylists, dog walkers, babysitters, etc.

But what if you get poor service? Experts believe if you’re in a situation where you're required to leave a tip, even if the service is poor, that's okay. Just reduce your tip to a level that feels accommodating to the service given.

