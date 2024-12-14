The Artisan joins in on downtown revitalization with unique experience

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday night was the grand opening for The Artisan.

Located 218 N. Chaparral St., owner Noe Ybarra said it’s an immersive production lounge that brings entertainment and conversations about the art and music scene in Corpus Christi.

“There’s a lot of people that want to get into the entertainment business. Some of them know how, some of them don’t. I’ve got some of the contacts where, if they want, they can come and sit down, talk to me and discuss. Or there’s plenty of space where they can meet, talk about different ideas,” said Ybarra.

The Artisan features couches and chairs to lounge in plus plenty of tables to gather around. A library-of-sorts, an outdoor patio space with a complete production stage and a bar.

Ybarra left his hometown of Corpus Christi at 18 and traveled the world working productions for big time businesses and artists. Featured throughout the building are memorabilia from his time on tours. Now he returns home to share the knowledge he has by using his business Global Stage Techs. All this while taking part in downtown Corpus Christi’s revitalization efforts.

“It means a lot because being away for so long I've learned and I've grown," Ybarra said, president of GST. "I actually got my education here.... That’s actually where I learned how to be a stage hand and how to do my crafts.”

Ybarra said patrons can expect DJ’s, live music and even theater productions.

The Artisan will be open Tuesday through Sunday. It's located a few doors down from Executive Surf Club.

