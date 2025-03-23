Step into Joy: the 6th Annual Funky Sock Walk for Down Syndrome Awareness

Down syndrome is a genetic condition where a person is born with an extra copy of chromosome 21. This results in developmental delays and may come with some health challenges.

However, people with Down syndrome have unique abilities that make them just as capable and deserving of love and support as anyone else. Events like the Funky Sock Walk serve to celebrate these amazing individuals and raise awareness for the challenges they face.

Sunday, the 6th Annual Funky Sock Walk for Down Syndrome Awareness took place at Cole Park Amphitheater, bringing together families, friends, and supporters for a lively, joyful day.

Unlike traditional 5k races, this event emphasized community, camaraderie, and of course, funky socks — a fun way to show support for children with Down syndrome and raise awareness in a relaxed, inclusive environment.

Juan Castillo, the event organizer and father of two sons with Down syndrome, shared his thoughts on the event's significance and what it takes to bring it all together.

"Our community in general really stepped up this year to help us pay for this event. So I just want to give a huge shout out to our downtown community for helping us do that," Juan said. "It just fills my heart with joy to see all of our friends and family smile, just from ear to ear," he said.

Castillo's passion for the cause was clear, and his gratitude for the community's support was evident as he spoke about the event's success and the smiles it brings to so many.

This year's walk marked the 6th Annual Funky Sock Walk for Down Syndrome Awareness, and as the event continues to grow, so does the support for those with Down syndrome.

It’s a day to celebrate the amazing children and individuals who inspire us every day, while raising awareness about Down syndrome in a positive, inclusive way.

