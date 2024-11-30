Shooting in downtown Corpus Christi leaves two people injured, CCPD says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Two people were taken to a local hospital after being shot following an altercation in downtown Corpus Christi.

According to Corpus Christi Police, they were dispatched to the intersection of Star Street and North Chaparral Street in reference to a shooting on November 30 at about 2:28 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. The two victims were taken to a local hospital by EMS, and their injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

"Officers contacted several witnesses and reviewed nearby cameras. It was determined a fight broke out between several parties. One male produced a weapon, and fired recklessly into the crowd," stated CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

The suspect who opened fire left in a vehicle before police arrived, and according to the police, this is still an ongoing investigation.

