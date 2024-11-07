PROGRESS REPORT: Updated completion date released for new Harbor Bridge project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been more than eight years since ground was broken for the new Harbor Bridge project.

The original completion date was set for April 2020, but more than four years later, the bridge is obviously still under construction.

But according to bridge developers Flatiron Dragados, there is progress to report and a new hard target date set for the bridge's opening.

The installation of the cables that will hold up the bridge will finish in December, while the gaps in the bridge span will be closed by late January. The bridge will open to traffic by June 2025.

Harbor Bridge Replacement Project Public Information Manager Lynn Allison told KRIS 6 News that the inspection process leading up to the intended target date has been daily.

"With each span, with segment placement, with each cable installation, continuous inspections are underway from third-party experts from TxDOT to the developer's side of Flatiron Dragados as well," Allison said.

As seen in the video provided by the Flatiron Dragados, the bird's eye-view shows how the bridge is starting to take its final shape.

There was also the question of who would christen the bridge with the first drive.

"So obviously the first cars across the bridge are gonna be all of our workers, inspection vehicles, construction workers," Allison said. "We will have a ceremony for stakeholders at the time we are ready to open the bridge to the public."

The demolition of the current harbor bridge is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025.

The main span of the bridge will be lowered onto a barge next fall.

The new bridge is currently called the new Harbor Bridge but it's official name will be determined by bridge owners TxDOT, the city of Corpus Christi and community stakeholders.

